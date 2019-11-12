Naseem Shah decides against returning to Pakistan despite personal tragedy

Teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah, whose mother passed away last night, has decided to stay with the national team in Australia and not return back to Pakistan, sources within the team management told GEO News on Tuesday.

The decision was reportedly taken mutually after Shah consulted with his family members in Pakistan.

Both Pakistan and Australia A sides donned black armbands on day two of their tour match in Perth to mourn Shah's loss.

The 16-year-old pacer is part of the playing XI currently facing Australia A. However, he did not bat in Pakistan's first innings, which concluded today at the score of 428. He also did not take the field when the Australia A innings began.

Shah, who hails from Dir and is part of the Pakistan Test squad, caught the eye of the selectors after an impressive performance in the domestic circuit.

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan will start on November 21 in Brisbane.