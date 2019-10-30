Teenager Naseem Shah grabs six wickets ahead of Australia tour

Sixteen year old fast bowler Naseem Shah has been gearing himself up for Pakistan’s Test matches against Australia later next month with a six-for in Quaid-e-Azam trophy match against Sindh.

Shah, who plays for Central Punjab, sent six batsmen back to the pavilion conceding 78 runs, including Pakistan’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Three off his six victims — Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sohail Khan — were caught behind the wickets by wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal while two — Abid Ali and Khurram Manzoor — completely missed Shah's deliveries allowing the ball to hit the stumps.

Omair Bin Yousaf was caught at short mid-on by Faheem Ashraf off Naseem Shah.

This was the second five-wicket haul for Naseem Shah, who is flying to Australia next week to join the Pakistan team for a two-match Test series against the home team.

The 16 year old bowler said that his six-fer ahead of his departure to Australia was a great confidence booster for him.

“It was fantastic to get a six-fer in the lead up to the Australia tour as it has boosted my confidence tremendously,” Shah told the Pakistan Cricket Board.



“I had come into this match feeling on top of my game and I am delighted that I was able to translate that optimism into my performance,” he added.

Shah also stated that prior to this match, he had spoken to coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, both of whom advised him to go flat out with bowl long spells and give the very best.

“I am pleased that I was able to bowl fast with controlled swing and accuracy,” he said.

“You always want to enter into any important assignment oozing with confidence, and I am pleased that this match has given me that extra motivation and confidence that I can perform at an international stage,” Shah exclaimed.

Shah has just played six first class matches and taken 23 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 17.21.

The chief selector and head coach, Misbah ul Haq, was also impressed by his performance.

“We are looking forward to him bowling in Australian conditions, which will give him some assistance with pace and bounce,” said Misbah.

“Everyone is excited for him to be a part of the team and to see how he bowls in Australia. It will help that he can bowl in good areas.

"He can bowl really well with the new and old ball, as he is doing that in first-class already. We are looking forward to him putting the ball in the right areas at that pace, it could be a surprise packet,” he had said in Australia.