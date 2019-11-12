close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
World

Web Desk
November 12, 2019

UK Labour suffers 'major cyber attack' ahead of election

World

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 12, 2019
UK Labour suffers 'major cyber attack' ahead of election. Photo: The Straits Times

Britain's main opposition Labour party said Tuesday it had suffered a "large-scale cyber attack" which undermined some of its campaign efforts for next month's election.

"We have experienced a sophisticated and large-scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms," the party led by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement.

"We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems. The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred."

It said that some campaign activities were slowed but they were restored early Tuesday and were now back to normal.

Labour said it had reported the incident to the National Cyber Security Centre, a part of intelligence agency GCHQ which monitors and works to protect security systems.

