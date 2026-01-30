California dancer ‘beheaded boyfriend’ before fleeing to Mexico

A woman accused of beheading her boyfriend fled the country after his headless body was found in her California home, but has now been captured and extradited from Mexico, prosecutors say.

News Nation reports Alyssa Marie Lira was returned to custody this week to face a charge of murder with a felony enhancement for personally using a weapon, prosecutors said.

The case centres on the killing of 55-year-old Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal, whose decapitated body was found inside Lira’s home in Anaheim on August 25, last year.

Homicide detectives quickly identified Lira as the main suspect and discovered she had fled the country shortly after the killing.

Authorities said the pair had been dating for around two months and met while Lira was working as an exotic dancer at a local strip club.

A collaborative search involving the FBI and Mexican officials led to Lira’s arrest in Mexico on January 22.

She was handed over to Anaheim police the following day at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Officials have not disclosed where in Mexico she was found.

Lira is currently being held without bail at the Orange County Jail. Her arraignment is scheduled for February 13.

Prosecutors have not yet revealed a motive for the killing.