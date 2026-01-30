Is Don Lemon a Democrat?

Americans started asking about about Don Lemon's political views after the former CNN anchor was arrested on Friday.

Don Lemon was taken into custody for his involvement in a protest at a church, his lawyer and a Justice Department official familiar with the situation said.

In an article published under the title "I'm not a Democrat' in September 2024, Don Lemon said he considers himself an independent but was supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The journalist, who was fired from CNN in 2023 for making controversial remarks about then-Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, said “I think Donald Trump lies a lot, just like he is — you know, he has been saying now that Democrats are responsible for language that’s inciting violence, when he has called for the joint chiefs to be executed, when he says Liz Cheney should face a military tribunal, when he says Hillary Clinton would be best handled by a Second Amendment person.”

“Do I support Kamala Harris? I will say this: I support democracy,” the former news anchor said. “Kamala Harris is on the side of democracy.”

“Am I particularly a fan of hers just because she’s a Democrat? No, but the only two people in this race who have a chance of winning are Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and so I am on the side of democracy,” he continued. “I support the person who believes in democracy, which is Kamala Harris.”

Reuters reported that Lemon livestreamed a demonstration earlier this month that interrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, protesting President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the area.

Lemon is charged with conspiring to deprive others of their civil rights and violating the FACE Act by allegedly obstructing access to a house of worship, according to a Justice Department official. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested him in Los Angeles, the source said.

Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, called his arrest an "unprecedented attack on the First Amendment."

Lemon said he was at the demonstration as a journalist. He said he was tipped off ahead of time but did not know the activists would disrupt the service. He can be seen arguing with a parishioner about immigration enforcement.

Trump administration officials quickly condemned the demonstration and accused protesters of intimidating Christian worshippers.

Federal agents arrested three other people and charged them with violating the FACE Act, a 1994 law that prevents obstructing abortion clinics and places of worship, but a U.S. judge earlier this month declined to approve Lemon's arrest, citing a lack of evidence.