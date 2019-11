Rs 1500 Prize Bond draw on November 15, 2019 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The draw for Rs 1500 prize bond will be held in Faisalabad on Friday November 15, 2019.



The first prize for Rs 1500 prize bond is amount Rs 3 million while the second prize of one million rupees each for three winning numbers.

Whereas, 1696 lucky winners will receive Rs 18,500 each.

Following is the Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue.

Day/Date Rs. 40,000 Rs. 25,000

Rs. 15,000

Rs. 7,500

Rs. 1,500

Rs. 750

Rs. 200

Rs. 100 02-01-2019 (Wed)



Karachi









15-01-2019 (Tue)









Peshawar



01-02-2019 (Fri)

Quetta

Muzaffarabad







15-02-2019 (Fri)







Hyderabad



Faisalabad 01-03-2019 (Fri) Lahore













15-03-2019 (Fri)











Multan

01-04-2019 (Mon)



Rawalpindi









15-04-2019 (Mon)









Lahore



02-05-2019 (Thu)

Karachi

Hyderabad







15-05-2019 (Wed)







Multan



Quetta 03-06-2019 (Mon) Faisalabad













17-06-2019 (Mon)











Muzaffarabad

02-07-2019 (Tue)



Faisalabad









15-07-2019 (Mon)









Karachi



01-08-2019 (Thu)

Rawalpindi

Quetta







15-08-2019 (Thu)







Peshawar



Hyderabad 02-09-2019 (Mon) Multan













16-09-2019 (Mon)











Lahore

01-10-2019 (Tue)



Muzaffarabad









15-10-2019 (Tue)









Rawalpindi



01-11-2019 (Fri)

Multan

Lahore







15-11-2019 (Fri)







Faisalabad



Karachi 02-12-2019 (Mon) Hyderabad













16-12-2019 (Mon)











Peshawar