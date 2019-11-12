close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 12, 2019

"Boxer KSI says he would "destroy Justin Bieber" in fight: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES: It would be a million-dollar fight if  Justin Bieber and  KSI come to the ring for a clash as the YouTube star turned boxer reportedly claimed that he would "destroy " the pop star in boxing match. 

The pop star was in attendance to watch the Brit defeat rival Logan Paul on Saturday on points as the two social media icons battled  in their money-spinning grudge rematch in Los Angeles.

KSI recovered from a knock down to claim a split decision victory after six pulsating rounds in front of a packed-out crowd at the Staples Centre. 

KSI was reported as saying: "Justin Bieber, I'd destroy him. It'd be nothing. This boy doesn't know how to fight or anything combat, so let him just stick to singing," adding, "If Bieber wants, we'll make it happen." 

Eddie Hearn revealed six celebrities wanted to fight the winner of KSI and Paul. The Matchroom Boxing promoter revealed some of the biggest names in sport, music and acting fancy a fight against the British YouTube sensation.

More recently, Bieber hit the headlines in June for calling out actor Tom Cruise to an MMA fight.

