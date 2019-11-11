close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

Adviser to PM says tomatoes in Karachi available for only Rs17 per kg

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019

KARACHI:  Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh seems totally unaware of the tomato prices in Karachi as he said on Monday that they are being sold at a lower price of only Rs 17 per kg.

The Adviser to PM said that while talking with media on Monday.

When he was told that tomatoes were being sold at a high price of Rs 240 per kg, he said that people were lying as they were being sold at Rs 17 per kg at Karachi's Sabzi Mandi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan