Adviser to PM says tomatoes in Karachi available for only Rs17 per kg

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Sheikh seems totally unaware of the tomato prices in Karachi as he said on Monday that they are being sold at a lower price of only Rs 17 per kg.
The Adviser to PM said that while talking with media on Monday.
When he was told that tomatoes were being sold at a high price of Rs 240 per kg, he said that people were lying as they were being sold at Rs 17 per kg at Karachi's Sabzi Mandi.
