'The Eternals' is the 'most expensive risk' for Marvel, says Kevin Fiege

As President of Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige gears up to build the Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he does have reservations with the upcoming The Eternals.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, The Eternals were the star-studded crew for Phase 4 of the MCU and while the project has roped in big names like Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harrington, Feige has still termed the film as a ‘risk’.

The Chloe Zhao-directorial which will kick off MCU’s Phase 4 for its lack of popularity with its superhero team has Feige fretting over its future box office numbers.

During talks with Hollywood Reporter Feige opened up about it being one of the most expensive films: "It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [Zhao's] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward."

The Eternals, in general is a very risky project for Marvel Studios as it aims to venture out into uncharted territories.

"That's a risk if I've ever heard one," adds Feige.

The project is mainly based on the original Eternals featuring an alien race of heroes protecting the human race since the past thousands of years.