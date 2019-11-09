Gold spot price per ounce in US on November 9, 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gold extended losses to a three-month low as positive developments in U.S.-China trade tarnished the metal’s safe-haven appeal, putting it on track for the biggest weekly decline in three years.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,463.20 per ounce as of 1:56 p.m. EST (1856 GMT), poised for a drop of about 3.4%, the biggest weekly loss since November 2016. It fell to $1,455.80, its lowest since Aug. 5, earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures settled down 0.2% at $1,462.90.
The dollar hit a three-week high against key rivals, while global equity markets slid, a day after they surged to a 21-month high.
Silver dropped 1.2% to $16.90 per ounce, having touched its lowest since Aug. 13, and was set to post its steepest weekly drop since October 2016.
