Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 8, 2019

Karachi: The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 600 on Friday and was traded at Rs 86,750 per tola, as compared to Rs 87,350 on last trading day.



Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 514 and was traded at Rs74, 374 against last closing of Rs 74, 888.

The price of silver decreased by Rs 20 per tola and was traded at Rs 1000 against Rs 1020 of last day while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.34 after decrease of Rs 17.14.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 20 and was traded at $ 1463 against closing of $ 1483 on last trading day.