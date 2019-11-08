Amitabh Bachchan says doctors have advised him to stop working for now

Amitabh Bachchan announced on Thursday, that his doctor’s have advised him against working owing to his health condition.

On his personal blog, the sensation shared a number of pictures of his doctor’s meetings at his home.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan admitted to the hospital for liver problems

The star announced that his doctors have advised him not to pursue work endeavours and cut back on his workload in general.

Bachchan does not seem to be heading doctor’s orders however, as he revealed he would be seen be back on the grind, despite blatant warnings by "the stethoscope-dressed messengers from heaven," as he called them.

Read More: Aishwarya Rai angry with Amitabh Bachchan for working with Emraan Hashmi?

On his official blog, the star wrote, "The tunnel at the NSSH... indeed several tunnels and some more probing with the meter in hand that sonographs.. a few on the side injectables .. at various locations on this mine field of a body.. some venus strips punctured and the fluids dripped in.. a few hard core instructions to follow.. and back to the grind, despite the stethoscope dressed messengers from heaven giving strong warnings of work cut off.. or else (sic)."