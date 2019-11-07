close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
November 7, 2019

Inside Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney's honeymoon resort

Inside Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney's honeymoon resort

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who tied the knot in October, have embarked on romantic honeymoon to Indonesia.

Jennifer, the 29-year-old Oscar winner, along with her husband Maroney is staying at the Nihi Sumba Resort in Indonesia.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney's honeymoon resort

According to People, the remote island is known for its luxurious villa accommodations and excellent surf.

The couple stayed at the private home (Raja Mandaka) of the resort’s owner. It cost Jennifer and Maroney $12,745 per night.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney's honeymoon resort

It would cost the newlyweds $90,000 if they decided to stay for a week.

