KSE 100 index gains 105 points, closes at 35,758

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend for third consecutive day as KSE 100 index closed at 35,758.52 points as compared to 35,653.33 points on the last working day with the positive change of 105.19 points (0.30 %).



A total of 265,966,053 shares were traded compared to the trade of 298,062,496 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.026 billion compared to Rs 10,529 billion during last trading day.

Total 366 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 155 recorded gain and 191 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.