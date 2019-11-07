Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 7, 2019

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 200 on Thursday November 7, 2019 and traded at Rs 87,250 per tola as compared to Rs 87,450 on last trading day.



Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold was down by Rs 171 and was traded at Rs74,803 against last closing of Rs 74,974.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $18 and was traded at $1486 against closing of $ 1504 on last trading day.