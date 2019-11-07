‘Hollywood Superman’ is dead at 52

close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
Thu, Nov 07, 2019
‘Hollywood Superman’ Christopher Dennis is dead at 52

Christopher Dennis aka ‘Hollywood Superman’ has died in San Fernando Valley at age of 52. His body was found in a clothing dustbin used for clothing donations.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

His body was found in clothing dustbin, used for clothing donations, the law enforcement sources said.

Christopher was known for performing as ‘Superman’ on Hollywood Boulevard.

In an interview, he had revealed how he earned the title of ‘Hollywood Superman’. He had said “I was inspired after being told repeatedly I have uncanny resemblance to Christopher Reeve’s 1980s Superman.”

Dennis created his attire and assumed the role nearly 30 years ago. He had also starred in the documentary, ‘Confessions of a Superhero’.

