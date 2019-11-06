Australia rest Pat Cummins for upcoming Tests against Pakistan

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins will miss the third T20I against Pakistan on Friday in Perth, according to cricket.com.au .

Cummins will head home to Sydney while the remainder of the Australia's T20I squad fly to Perth for the next game.

"We've got so much cricket on, he [Cummins] plays a lot of it so when you get a little opportunity rather than taking the long flight to Perth he's going to stay here, recover and get prepared for the Test series," Australia coach Justin Langer said.

The fast bowler has featured in 31 matches across all formats for Australia this year, including all of the kangaroos 10 World Cup games and then five out of five Ashes Tests.



The right-arm pacer is expected to play in New South Wales Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia on Monday.

On Tuesday, Australia handed Pakistan a seven-wicket defeat as Steve Smith stroked a faultless unbeaten 80 to go 1-0 up in their three-match T20 series.