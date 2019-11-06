Babar Azam plays 'shot of the international summer' against Australia: Watch video

CANBERRA: Pakistan's T20 captain Babar Azam stunned Mitchell Starc by hitting him for a majestic four, on Tuesday, at the Manuka Oval.



The Pakistani skipper's shot was just too good for Starc's delivery which was angling away from the right-handed batsman.

Twitterati appreciated the brilliant stroke from Babar, who was handed his first loss as Pakistan's T20 captain against Australia.

As soon as the ball hit the fence for a boundary, the commentator couldn't help but claim that this was possibly the 'shot of the international summer so far'.

1600 T20 runs

Pakistan’s T20I captain and flamboyant top order batsman Babar Azam on Tuesday added another accolade to his glittering CV when he became the first Pakistani cricketer to score 1,600 T20 runs in a calendar year.

By doing so, Babar joined stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle as only the third batsman to achieve the feat in the shortest format of professional cricket.

India’s Kohli had scored 1,614 in year 2016 while West Indian Chris Gayle had scored 1,665 runs in 2015.

Azam, 25, remained in good form throughout the year. He played a responsible innings of 50 against Australia in second T20I on Tuesday to complete his 1,600th run in T20s this year.