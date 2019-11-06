close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Markets

Web Desk
November 6, 2019

National Savings Schemes: Latest profit rates on Behbood, Defence and Special Savings certificates

Wed, Nov 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: National Savings schemes profit rates have been slashed by the government. The new profit rates would be effective from November 1, 2019.

Below you can find the latest profit rates on National Savings Schemes that include Defence Saving Certificate, Behbood Savings Certificates, Regular and Special Certificates, Special Savings, Pensioner Benefit Accounts and Shuhada Family Welfare Account.

Savings SchemeCut in Profit RateNew Profit RatePrevious Profit Rate
Defence Saving Certificate
2.33 
10.68 
13.01 
Behbood Savings Certificates
2.28 
12.48 
14.76 
Regular  Savings Certificates
2.04 
10.92
12.96 
Special Savings
1.77 
11.13 
12.90 
Pensioner Benefit Accounts
2.28 
12.48 
14.76

