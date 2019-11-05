Dubai fashion show: Amato Couture puts up a sartorial spectacle at FFD

The United Arab Emirates is taking leaps in the fashion scene as Dubai hosted a range of fashion shows leaving all style enthusiasts stunned.



The glitzy and glamorous Fashion Forward Dubai wrapped up with a series of designers bagging praises with their ethereal and ravishing designs.

However, the star of the entire show remained Amato Couture, which stole the spotlight.

Founded by Filipino designer Furne One, the spring and summer collection of the label turned out to be quite a big crowd-pleaser at the four-day event held at Dubai Design District.

The sartorial spectacle raised the style quotient with a colour palette ranging entirely of soft creams and off-whites, while also adding a hint of a futuristic touch to it.



The dresses were paired with feathered trains, capes and headdresses indicative of halos, adding a whole lot of angelic aura to the entire show.



Fashion Forward in a statement spoke of the collection’s stimuli saying: “Inspired by the art of cathedrals, churches and old architectural buildings in Portugal, Amato stuns yet again with magnificent works of art.”

Check out the photos:







































