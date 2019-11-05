Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 5, 2019

The 24 Karat gold was stable in the local market and traded at Rs 87,750 per tola in major cities of Pakistan on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.



On Monday, the gold price decreased by Rs100.

The rate of 10 gram gold also remained unchanged and traded at Rs 75,231 on Tuesday.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $02 and was traded at $1512 against closing of $1514 on last trading day.