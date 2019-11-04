Hailey Baldwin shares adorable pictures as BFF Kendall Jenner turns 24

As Kendall Jenner rang in her 24th birthday, fans were not the only ones ecstatic but her best friend Hailey Baldwin was over the moon on the occasion as well.

Hailey turned to her Instagram to celebrate and pay tribute to her friendship with Kendall, by sharing multiple pictures that perfectly describe their unbreakable bond.

The birthday girl had celebrated her day on Sunday by keeping up with tradition and throwing a massive party on Halloween that was attended by some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves and Mrs Bieber herself.

Check out Hailey’s birthday wish for Kendall:



