close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 4, 2019

Hailey Baldwin shares adorable pictures as BFF Kendall Jenner turns 24

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 04, 2019
Hailey Baldwin shares adorable pictures as BFF Kendall Jenner turns 24. Photo: Instagram

As Kendall Jenner rang in her 24th birthday, fans were not the only ones ecstatic but her best friend Hailey Baldwin was over the moon on the occasion as well.

Hailey turned to her Instagram to celebrate and pay tribute to her friendship with Kendall, by sharing multiple pictures that perfectly describe their unbreakable bond.

Also Read:  Hailey Baldwin almost falls face-first owing to her towering heels

The birthday girl had celebrated her day on Sunday by keeping up with tradition and throwing a massive party on Halloween that was attended by some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Gigi Hadid, Kacey Musgraves and Mrs Bieber herself.

Check out Hailey’s birthday wish for Kendall:

 


Latest News

More From Entertainment