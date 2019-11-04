Mahira Khan introduces her best friend to the world in heartfelt Instagram post

Pakistan's mega film star Mahira Khan introduced the world to her best friend Narissa Dharani through a heartfelt yet powerful post on Instagram.

The lengthy Instagram post recalled how the mega star first met Dharani in college and revealed the difficulties her bestie faced in the wake of her father’s death.

Khan applauded her friend for stepping into her late father’s automotive business at the tender age of 23 and appreciated her friend’s resilience for becoming the first Pakistani female CEO in the auto industry.

"She used to wake up in cold sweats when her father passed away while we were in college, she would cry.. but she never let her mother see it. She protected her sisters fiercely. And at the age of 23 she took over a then small company of her fathers. She worked day and night, surrounded by only men," the post read.

"And day before, when I watched her on stage making her dream come true, it felt like life had come a full circle. She is the only female CEO in the automotive industry in Pakistan."

While sharing the post, the megastar too unfolded some difficulties of her own. She narrated the incident where she along with her brother were evicted only to be taken in by her long time pal.



"The day Penny kicked us out of our apartment and you took me and Hissaan in."

The dazzling star concluded the post saying that her prayers were a big contribution to Dharani’s success.

"I believe my prayers have something to do with you being on that stage, as does anyone who has known you because that’s ALOT of prayers," the post read.