Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 4, 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of November 4, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,850 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 75,317.
The price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 87,850 per tola. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also remained unchanged.
In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $04 and was traded at $1514 against closing of $1510 on last trading day.
