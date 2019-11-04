close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Markets

Web Desk
November 4, 2019

Gold Rate in Pakistan on November 4, 2019

Markets

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 04, 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of November 4, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,850 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 75,317.

The price of 24 karat gold remained stable at Rs 87,850 per tola. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also remained unchanged.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $04 and was traded at $1514 against closing of $1510 on last trading day.

Latest News

More From Markets