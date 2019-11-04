Shah Rukh Khan posts endearing family pic with Suhana, Aryan and AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has given his fans a glimpse into his bond with kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan in which he can be seen channelling his doting father vibes.

The picture that was shared by SRK’s wife Gauri had the caption, “Squeezing memories into one frame...” and showed the entire family dressed in winter attire while on vacation abroad.

The picture received more than 100,000 likes in one hour with fans reacting to it with love.

Shah Rukh recently celebrated his 54th birthday amid fans and family. He had greeted his fans outside his residence, 'Mannat' along with son AbRam.

