Salman Khan's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans in fits: Watch video

As Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan marked his 54th birthday, fans and celebrities from all around the globe were rejoicing and paying tribute to the legendary actor.



Amongst the innumerable birthday wishes for the megastar, multiple B-Town insiders also extended their greetings to King Khan and were singing praises for him on his special day.

However, superstar Salman Khan had a special and endearing wish for the actor that left all fans and followers in fits.

The Dabangg actor shared an adorable video on his Instagram featuring other stars including Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Daisy Shah and Sohail Khan, who also sang the birthday song for the Zero actor.

What left all fans in chuckles was when Salman, after wishing SRK, yelled: “Abbey kitne phone kiye, phone toh utha leta mera (I called you so many times. Pick up my call).”

The entire crew bursts out in laughter at Salman’s remarks with Sonakshi adding: “Very bad very bad.”



