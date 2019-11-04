WATCH: Ranveer Singh grooves to ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Aankh Marey’ at a wedding

Ranveer Singh recently stole the show after he grooved to the beats of famous dance numbers Kala Chashma and Aankh Marey at a wedding in Delhi.



The famous actor chanelled his inner party animal and danced till he dropped while performing to songs such as Tattad Tattad, Aankh Marey, Kala Chashma and My Name Is Lakhan.

In the videos, we can see Ranveer Singh wearing orange-printed western suit and diamond-shaped sun glasses. In another video, Ranveer took off his jacket and is seen rocking his black T-shirt.



On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen opposite wife Deepika Padukone in 83 wherein he will essay the role of former Indian captain, Kapil Dev.