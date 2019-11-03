Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spark pregnancy buzz once again with baby pictures

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, B-Town's ultimate power couple, have a plethora of fans clinging on to every detail about the stars and trying to get the latest intel about the duo.

The two have now given birth to pregnancy rumours once again after Deepika shared some post-Diwali moments with her fans and followers, giving them a glimpse of herself as a baby.

The old vintage photos of the diva as an adorable infant left not just her fans awe-struck but also left her husband Ranveer Singh absolutely spellbound.

The Tamasha actor shared the photos with the caption: “post diwali celebrations.”



Soon after the actor’s comment section was filled with fans speculating that the pictures were shared as a sign of the power couple soon expecting good news.

"Good news coming soon?," wrote one, while another added: “Is that a hint"



