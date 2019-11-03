close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 3, 2019

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spark pregnancy buzz once again with baby pictures

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 03, 2019

Look back at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's star-studded Mumbai reception in 2018.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, B-Town's ultimate power couple, have a plethora of fans clinging on to every detail about the stars and  trying to get the latest intel about  the duo.

The two have now given birth to pregnancy rumours once again after Deepika shared some post-Diwali moments with her fans and followers, giving them a glimpse of herself as a baby.

Also Read:  Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy rumors run rife after Ranveer Singh’s post

The old vintage photos of the diva as an adorable infant left not just her fans awe-struck but also left her husband Ranveer Singh absolutely spellbound.

View this post on Instagram

post diwali celebrations... #diwali

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The Tamasha actor shared the photos with the caption: “post diwali celebrations.”

View this post on Instagram

post diwali celebrations... #diwali

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Soon after the actor’s comment section was filled with fans speculating that the pictures were shared as a sign of the power couple soon expecting good news.

"Good news coming soon?," wrote one, while another added: “Is that a hint"


Latest News

More From Bollywood