Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy rumors run rife after Ranveer Singh’s post

Fans and followers of B-Town duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are desperately waiting to hear the ‘good news’ from the couple after they tied the knot last year, and after Ranveer’s latest social media post, speculations are skyrocketing.

The 33-year-old turned to Twitter to share a picture of Deepika’s look from the Cannes Film Festival with Snapchat’s ‘baby filter’ on it, with a baby emoji captioned with it, subsequently sparking rumours that this was a discreet hint that the couple are expecting.

Soon after, Ranveer was blasted with curious fans asking whether they should start celebrating already over the good news while some urged Ranveer to keep good care of Deepika.

Whether the tweet was an actual hint for the fans or just Ranveer having fun with filter, we will have to wait and see.

The Padmaavat duo tied the knot in November 2018 at Italy’s Lake Como.