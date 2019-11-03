Julie Andrews: A life in dates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Key dates in the life of British actress and singer Julie Andrews, who presented the latest instalment of her memoirs in London Saturday:
- October 1, 1935: Julia Elizabeth Wells is born in Surrey, England. Her father is a school teacher and her mother teaches piano.
- 1945: She sings in music halls with her mother and stepfather, Ted Andrews, whose surname she takes.
- 1946-1947: Makes her radio debut in a duet with Andrews on a BBC variety show; gives her first performance as a solo artist at London's Stage Door Canteen.
- 1954: Moves to the United States for her Broadway debut in the musical The Boy Friend, earning widespread plaudits.
- 1956-58: Plays Eliza Doolittle in Broadways original My Fair Lady.
- 1959: Returns to Britain for the West End version of the show. Marries her first husband, childhood friend Ted Walton, a set and costume designer.
- 1964: Plays the title role in the children's classic Mary Poppins, for which she earns a leading actress Oscar.
- 1965: Stars in The Sound of Music, one of the world's top-grossing films for which she is nominated for an Oscar.
- 1982: Directed by Blake Edwards, her second husband, in Victor/Victoria, notching an Oscar nomination for her dual gender role.
- 1997: Botched throat surgery to remove non-cancerous nodules permanently damages her singing voice.
- 2004: Narrates the Queen Lillian character in animation blockbuster "Shrek 2".
