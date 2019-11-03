Kashif Bhatti eyes Steve Smith's scalp in Australia

Pakistan cricket team’s fresh recruit, Kashif Bhatti, on Sunday said that he aims to take the wicket of Australian maestro Steven Smith in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The 33-year-old rookie was included in Pakistan’s Test squad after an outstanding performance in Pakistan’s domestic cricket season. He now boasts 331 first-class wickets in 84 matches at an average of 22.98.

Hailing from Nawabshah district in Sindh, Bhatti says his neighborhood is already proud of him as he has been among the few who have reached this far in professional cricket.

Read more: Asad Shafiq aims to carry on Misbah, Younis' legacy in Australia Test series

“There’s no proper cricket turf in my city. I grew up playing tape-ball cricket on streets and then some cricket on cement wicket. Mostly I trained myself at underdeveloped facilities where coaches like Hamid Hussain and Chaudhary Akram supported me a lot,” Bhatti told Geo in Karachi during an open media session.

“Everyone in my neighborhood is feeling proud of me and I am also very excited about this moment,” he said.

Bhatti made his first-class debut in 2007 and has remained among notable performers in every season ever since. He came close to playing top level cricket last year when he was picked for the Pakistan 'A' side.

According to the spinner, there was not a single day during his 13-year wait for Pakistan call when he felt dejected or demotivated.

Read more: Mohammad Irfan becomes oldest pacer to represent Pakistan since PM Imrran Khan

“I knew that hard work always pays back. My family also supported me and motivated me by saying that there are many who got a late opportunity and kept telling me that I will also get the opportunity one day,” he said.

He says he is confident of not letting the opportunity go in vain.

“If I get a chance in the playing XI, then I will do my best. I will bowl the way I have been bowling here and stick to the basics and help Pakistan team,” he vowed.

“I want to take the wicket of Steve Smith. He is Australia’s key batsman and has been doing well. I have followed his game recently and I want to get his wicket in a Test,” Bhatti wished.