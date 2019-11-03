Mohammad Irfan becomes oldest pacer to represent Pakistan since PM Imrran Khan

World's tallest cricketer Mohammad Irfan on Sunday became the oldest fast bowler to play for Pakistan since Imran Khan, Times of India reported.

Irfan, 37, appeared in the rain-marred first T20I against Australia in Sydney today when he conceded 31 runs in just two overs.

Based on that performance though, it is unlikely that he'd be able to play for as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was 39 when he led Pakistan to their sole 50-over World Cup win in 1992.

Read more: Asad Shafiq aims to carry on Misbah, Younis' legacy in Australia Test series

Contrary to popular belief, the oldest cricketer ever to represent Pakistan is not Misbah-ul-Haq (retired at age 42 in 2017) but a certain someone named Miran Bakhsh, who was 47 when he made his Test debut for Pakistan against India in January 1955.

Bakhsh was perhaps way past his prime though as he played the second and final Test of his career the next month and wasn't picked again.