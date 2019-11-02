Katrina Kaif to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai?

Katrina Kaif might be joining forces with leading actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Aanand L Rai after their last offering Zero failed to impress fans and critics alike.



According to reports, Katrina has been finalised as the female lead wherein she will be essaying the role of a cop in the next Aanand L Rai directorial called Miss and Mrs Cops.

The film is a remake of a Korean movie which will have one more actress in the lead, which could be Vidya Balan, as suggested that the makers are in talks with the award-winning actor lately.

The film will be produced by Shah Rukh Khan who will also have a cameo or a narrator role in the movie.

Meanwhile, Katrina will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.