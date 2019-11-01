Katrina Kaif to star in a big-budgeted action movie with Ishaan Khatter?

Katrina Kaif, if rumours are to be believed, is all set to star opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a big budgeted action movie.

According to a recent report in Mid-Day, the Bharat actor was approached by Excel Entertainment for a heavily financed action flick which will also star newbies Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi who wowed the audience with their stellar debut performances this year.

A source quoted to the daily, “The movie is heavy on action and will see Katrina drive the proceedings. Like the studio's other productions, this film is high on concept and mounted on a big budget.”



Meanwhile, an official confirmation from the stars is still awaited in this regard.



Katrina is currently busy shooting for her next film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. The film will see the light of day on March 27, 2020.