Gold rate in Pakistan on November 2, 2019

Karachi: The price of gold in Pakistan was down by Rs 150 per tola and the precious metal traded at Rs 87,850 per tola in major cities of the country on November 2, 2019.



Previous price of 24 karat gold Rs 88,000 per tola.

Likewise, the 10 gram gold also witnessed bearish trend and decreased by Rs 129 per tola was traded at Rs 75,317 against Rs 75,446 last closing.

The silver rates remained stable and traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48.

The gold rate in the international market increased by $ 3 and traded at $1510 per ounce.