Sat Nov 02, 2019
November 2, 2019

Nawaz Sharif's health condition remains critical, says doctor

Sat, Nov 02, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's supremo Nawaz Sharif's doctor on Saturday said the former prime minister's health condition is still critical.

Dr Adnan Khan, a  personal physician of   Sharif,  took to Twitter to express his concern over the health  of the PMLN leader saying  his  platelet count has once again dropped.

Also read: Nawaz Sharif granted bail on medical grounds

 "Former PM #NawazSharif remains critical. The treating doctors tried to reduce the Steroids dose being given to him but unfortunately resulted in drop in Platelet count again which has come down to 38*10^3/uL yesterday. The cause needs to be diagnosed & established without delay," the doctor said in a Tweet.

Also read: Maulana Tariq Jamil inquires after Nawaz Sharif's health

In another tweet he wrote "Severe existent co-morbidities (IHD, ECVD, DM, HTN, CKD3) has added to the seriousness of the nature of critical illness, where a very delicate balance has to be maintained between coagulation & anti-coagulation to sustain fragile unstable health status".


