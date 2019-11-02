Nawaz Sharif's health condition remains critical, says doctor

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's supremo Nawaz Sharif's doctor on Saturday said the former prime minister's health condition is still critical.

Dr Adnan Khan, a personal physician of Sharif, took to Twitter to express his concern over the health of the PMLN leader saying his platelet count has once again dropped.

"Former PM #NawazSharif remains critical. The treating doctors tried to reduce the Steroids dose being given to him but unfortunately resulted in drop in Platelet count again which has come down to 38*10^3/uL yesterday. The cause needs to be diagnosed & established without delay," the doctor said in a Tweet.

In another tweet he wrote "Severe existent co-morbidities (IHD, ECVD, DM, HTN, CKD3) has added to the seriousness of the nature of critical illness, where a very delicate balance has to be maintained between coagulation & anti-coagulation to sustain fragile unstable health status".



