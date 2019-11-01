Kareena Kapoor gives boss lady vibes next to the T20 World Cup trophies

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s leading ladies, has a special surprise for all cricket fans as she revealed the upcoming T20 World Cup’s trophies.

The 39-year-old diva was a sight for sore eyes as she gave out major boss lady vibes striking a pose next to the trophies in Melbourne, Australia that will be held by the champions of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Veere Di Wedding star rocked a fierce semi-formal western attire that comprised khaki trousers and a matching blazer, paired with a black shirt.

