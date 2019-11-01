Kareena Kapoor gives boss lady vibes next to the T20 World Cup trophies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s leading ladies, has a special surprise for all cricket fans as she revealed the upcoming T20 World Cup’s trophies.
The 39-year-old diva was a sight for sore eyes as she gave out major boss lady vibes striking a pose next to the trophies in Melbourne, Australia that will be held by the champions of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor makes a detour to Delhi while dropping off Taimur with Saif Ali Khan
The Veere Di Wedding star rocked a fierce semi-formal western attire that comprised khaki trousers and a matching blazer, paired with a black shirt.
Check out the photos below:
Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s leading ladies, has a special surprise for all cricket fans as she revealed the upcoming T20 World Cup’s trophies.
The 39-year-old diva was a sight for sore eyes as she gave out major boss lady vibes striking a pose next to the trophies in Melbourne, Australia that will be held by the champions of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor makes a detour to Delhi while dropping off Taimur with Saif Ali Khan
The Veere Di Wedding star rocked a fierce semi-formal western attire that comprised khaki trousers and a matching blazer, paired with a black shirt.
Check out the photos below: