Kartarpur Corridor: PM Imran waives off passport, pre-registration requirements for Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled yet another promise of ensuring religious harmony as he announced to waive off passport and pre-registration requirements for the Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India on the 550th birth anniversary of their spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak.

With an aim to give more relief to the Sikh community visiting Pakistan, PM Imran took to twitter to make the announcement, saying: "For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday."



Khan said that no fee will be charged on day of inauguration and on Guruji's 550th birthday.

According to the historic Kartarpur Corridor agreement signed last week, allowing Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to their religion’s holy site in Punjab’s Narowal district, the pilgrims were required to carry their passports and $20 fee was set as service charges, however PM Imran has waived both the conditions.



The corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9.