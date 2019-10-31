Rs 25000 prize bond draw on Friday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Multan: Rs 25,000 prize draw will be held in Multan tomorrow (Friday), November 1, 2019.
The balloting for prize bond of Rs 25,000 will start at 9:00 am.
The draw results will be published on The News shortly after the balloting.
The first lucky winner of Rs 25,000 prize bond will be awarded a prize of Rs 50 million, while three prizes of Rs 15 million each have been reserved for second prize winners.
Similarly, third prize of Rs 312,000/- will be awarded to each of 1696 winners.
