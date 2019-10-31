Alia Bhatt turns into a photographer for dad Mahesh Bhatt during 'Sadak 2' shooting

Alia Bhatt is currently in Ooty for her film Sadak 2’s second schedule. The precious daughter turned into her dad Mahesh Bhatt's photographer, capturing a photo of him sitting in a car with a camera set-up in his lap.

The movie Sadak 2 appears to be a precocious bonding opportunity and a personally important project for the star, as this is the first time she will be working on a film with her father.

Alia Bhatt’s highlight of the year was bagging Filmfare award with Ranbir Kapoor

Earlier, the actress uploaded an emotionally stimulated post on getting to work with her father, captioned, “Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap.I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!"

Alia Bhatt’s recent post is a photo of her father holding a camera set up, with a focused and serious demeanor.

She captioned the picture as, "It's moments like these #sadak2 #sadak2diaries #gratitude."

Alia will not only be working with her father on this film, her sister Pooja Bhatt will also be a part of the production as well.

The film marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after 20 long years. The film is set to release on the July 10 in 2020.

