Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt to share screen space for the first time?

Hrithik Roshan might just star opposite Alia Bhatt, who is currently looking forward for her maiden collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi.



Ever since the project was announced, speculations regarding it have been rife and if rumours are to be believed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has approached the War actor Hrithik Roshan to essay the role of don Haji Mastan.

However, Hrithik has not yet given his nod of approval to the project as yet.

If he does it will mark his first film opposite the talented Alia Bhatt and also come as a reunion with Bhansali after 9 years when the duo worked together in his film Guzaarish.









