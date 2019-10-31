Deepika Padukone offers to be Ranveer Singh’s social media manager

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are often times seeing showering love on each other's pictures on Instagram.

While most recently the couple steered clear of posting any pictures from Diwali online, they were seen indulging in PDA post the festival.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh give Diwali pictures on social media a miss?

It happened when Ranveer uploaded a picture of himself giving a glimpse into his new avatar where he was seen sporting a clean-shaven look.

"Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundan,” he captioned his picture.

Soon after, Deepika commented on her husband’s picture saying, “Contact Deepika Padukone for bookings,” along with laughing emojis.

Check out the comment and post here:

Both Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing space in 83 slated for release in April 2020.









