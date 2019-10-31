Tezgam train gas cylinder blast claims 16 lives near RYK: Live updates





RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least sixteen passengers were killed and 13 others wounded when an express train caught fire near the city area of Liaquatpur on Thursday morning.



The train, Tezgam, was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi, when a gas cylinder of passengers exploded, leaving sixteen of them dead and 15 others wounded.

The fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder, confirmed the Pakistan Railway officials.

The coach where the cylinder blasted was booked by the Taleeghi Jamaat’s men. They were boiling eggs on the gas stove to have breakfast when it exploded with a huge blast. After the explosion, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches also.

The fire tenders and other emergency teams immediately rushed to the site and carried out the rescue operation. Bodies and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).



The firefighters were deployed to extinguish the fire.



The affected bogies have been separated from the train, said the PR official.

Aijaz Ahmad, CEO Pakistan Railways, told media that the train schedule will not be affected by the sad incident.





In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. PM Imran ordered to provide best possible healthcare facilities to the injured.



Khan also tendered his condolences towards the families whose loved ones died the mishap.