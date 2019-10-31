Names of passengers injured in train fire near Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A passenger train caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan Thursday, with TV channels reporting over sixty dead.

Television footage showed flames pouring out of the carriages in Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province, as people could be heard crying.

While most of the dead were charred beyond recognition, some injured passengers shifted to a hospital in Liaqat Pur have been identified.

The incident reported signed by Medical Officer at Tehsil Headquarters Liaquat Pur carried names of 32 passengers.

The death toll on the list shows 16, which was later revised up to 65 by government officials.