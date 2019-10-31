close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2019

Names of passengers injured in train fire near Rahim Yar Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 31, 2019

RAHIM YAR KHAN:  A passenger train caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan  Thursday, with TV channels reporting over sixty dead.

Television footage showed flames pouring out of the carriages in Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab province, as people could be heard crying.

Also read: Over 60 passengers killed as Tezgam train catches fire

While most of the dead were charred beyond recognition, some injured passengers shifted to a hospital in Liaqat Pur have been  identified.

The incident reported signed by Medical Officer at  Tehsil Headquarters Liaquat Pur carried names of  32 passengers.

The death toll on the list  shows 16, which was later revised   up to 65 by government officials.

 

