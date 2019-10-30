Fazl threatens to send govt home as JUI-F caravan closes in on Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday remained defiant and threatened to send the government home, a few hours before his caravan was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad.

The JUI-F chief addressed thousands of participants of the Azadi March who were assembled near the Grand Iqbal Park in Lahore.

During his speech, Fazl once again threatened to send the government packing. In his speech, he prayed for Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari’s health.

It is expected that Fazl’s caravan, which is just a few hours’ journey away from Islamabad, will spend the night at Gujar Khan before arriving in Islamabad.

At the federal capital, the JUI-F is expected to hold a rally at the H-9 park with workers of the PPP and the PML-N.

Maulana Fazl resumes journey to Islamabad

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March is all set to resume its journey to Islamabad after staying overnight in Lahore.

The march that started on October 27 from Karachi reached the provincial capital on Tuesday after passing through Sukkur and Multan where the JUI-F chief addressed the participants of the anti-government rally.

Azadi March is the first major challenge to Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership as all the major opposition parties have announced support to the JUI-F in Fazlur Rehman’s quest to de-seat him.

"This movement will continue until the end of this government," Rehman told reporters ahead of the march. "There is no other way... to bring Pakistan back on the democratic path."

The JUI-F insists that Khan needs to be removed from office, and a new "free and fair" election held.

But he remains vague about how he aims to achieve their goals.

Analysts believe that the size of the marchers would determine the next steps. Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News that JUI-F has made arrangements for a longer stay in the capital but it all depends on how many respond to Fazlur Rehman's call.

Prior to departure from Lahore, an important meeting of JUI-F leaders was held during which it was decided that the caravan would stay in Gujar Khan overnight.