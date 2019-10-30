Akshay Kumar's generous donation of Rs10 million to save 25 flood-affected families

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s finest stars is known to not just win the hearts of fans on silver screens but the actor’s generous and giving nature also makes him a fan-favourite.

The 52-year-old Khiladi actor became a knight in shining armour for a number of people after he made a generous donation of whopping INR 10 million.

An entertainment portal had cited that the actor dropped in the big amount to help almost 25 families rehabilitate after they were affected by the floods in Bihar.

It was revealed further that each family will be receiving INR 0.4 million to begin their lives once again.

Speaking about it, the actor said: “A natural calamity reminds us we are nothing in front of it. But there’s one more thing, which is what bit can we do. We should do whatever we can."