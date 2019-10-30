Nawazuddin Siddiqui's cinematic excellence recognised at Cardiff International Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been bestowed with the Golden Dragon award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for his services to cinema in the global arena.

The 45-year-old actor was presented the award by counsel general of Wales, UK, Mick Antoniw, on Sunday at an event in Cardiff.

Asim Azhar overjoyed about Nawazuddin Siddiqui loving his three-year-old collaboration with Momina Mustehsan

Sharing the news on Twitter Nawazuddin wrote, “Congratulations #DameJudiDench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award. Thank You Mr. @MickAntoniw1 the Counsel General of Wales, UK & ‘Cardiff International Film Festival’ for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui rose to prominence internationally with Netflix’s Sacred Games, BBC UK’s McMafia and Ritesh Batra’s Photograph.







