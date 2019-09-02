Asim Azhar overjoyed about Nawazuddin Siddiqui loving his three-year-old collaboration with Momina Mustehsan

Sensational singers Momina Mustehsan and Asim Azhar’s three-year-old collaboration on Coke Studio, ‘Tera Woh Pyaar’, has an unbroken 132+ million views on YouTube, and it seems like the song’s appeal is only increasing with time.

‘Sacred Games’ star Nawazuddin Siddiqui has admitted that he’s also a fan and that the song helped him through the filming of ‘Manto’.





Appearing on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, ‘Quick Heal Pinch’ by Arbaaz Khan, the star opened up about various things and when asked about the one song he turns to during shoots, the 45-year-old said he’s obsessed with Momina Mustehsan’s ‘Tera Woh Pyaar’, featuring Asim Azhar.

“During the filming of Manto, I would listen to just one song by a Pakistani singer, Momina Mustehsan, Tera Woh Pyaar. Whenever I would start shooting any scene, I would give that song a listen,” said Nawazuddin.

“The song did not match to the movie at all, yet I would enter some sort of a high whenever I listened to it”, he added.

Asim Azhar, although not mentioned by the actor, was equally thrilled at hearing his favorite actor praise his work. He also shared a snippet of Nawazuddin’s interview on his Instagram handle to express his delight.