What is Kyarr Cyclone and who named it?

KARACHI: Tropical storm Kyarr is the talk of the town these days in the coastal regions of Pakistan, India, Oman, Yemen and other Middle Eastern countries.



Currently super cyclonic storm Kyarr is active in the Arabian Sea. It is 790km far from Karachi and moving towards Oman.

Meaning of Kyarr

Although Kyarr is the hot topic of discussion, but very few people in Pakistan know what does Kyarr mean?

Kyarr means ‘Tiger’ in the Burmese language. Also, the name was given by Myanmar’s meteorological department.

It may be noted here that since 2004, tropical cyclones forming in the North Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, have been given different names. Before that, cyclones used to be given numbers.

The names given to these cyclones are very common to the people in Pakistan and India, however, some names are very confusing.

Kyarr tropical storm was formed near the southwestern coast of India on October 25, 2019. It rapidly intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Saturday and became a super cyclone early on Sunday.

It is the ninth super cyclone to have developed in North Indian Ocean after Cyclone Gonu in 2007. Also, it has intensified to become the first super cyclonic storm in Arabian Sea in last 12 years.