Tue Oct 29, 2019
Sci-Tech

AFP
October 29, 2019

Tesla's third-quarter revenue fall 39 percent in US

Sci-Tech

AFP
Tue, Oct 29, 2019
Tesla's third-quarter revenue fall 39 percent in US. Photo: Reuters

Tesla's third-quarter revenue fell 39 percent in the United States, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

Sales in the country, the electric car maker’s biggest market, fell to $3.13 billion from $5.13 billion, a year earlier.

Earlier this month, Tesla said its revenue fell nearly 8 percent to $6.30 billion for the quarter ended September 30, missing analysts’ estimate of $6.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

