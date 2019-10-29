Tesla's third-quarter revenue fall 39 percent in US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tesla's third-quarter revenue fell 39 percent in the United States, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Sales in the country, the electric car maker’s biggest market, fell to $3.13 billion from $5.13 billion, a year earlier.
Earlier this month, Tesla said its revenue fell nearly 8 percent to $6.30 billion for the quarter ended September 30, missing analysts’ estimate of $6.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
